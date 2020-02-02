The 1975’s Matty Healy to play solo acoustic Sydney gig for bushfire relief

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has announced details of a solo acoustic gig in Sydney, Australia to aid the ongoing bushfire relief effort.

Healy had previously stated his intention to play gigs to help raise money for the relief effort across the world.

As announced on screens at the current Laneway Festival in Australia, Healy will headline a relief gig at the Metro Theatre in the city on February 4 alongside Ruel, Mansionair, E^ST and Kučka. Get more details at secretsounds.com.

Talking about his wish to help the bushfire relief with solo shows, Healy said: “I haven’t spoken about Australia yet so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to sell tickets,” he said.

“I’m going to try and play all the acoustic-y kind of songs. It might just be me or me and one of the guys or something like that. But that’s what we’re going to do. So I think it’ll probably be in Sydney.”

The band recently had to cancel their show at the Brisbane leg of Laneway Festival (February 1) after he was hospitalised with a “serious illness”.

“Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes,” Healy updated fans on Twitter. “I am alive and well shit just got way too vibey I’m still taking it easy but I’ll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!!”

The 1975 have been announced as the closing act for the upcoming NME Awards 2020, where they’re nominated for, among others, Best British Song (‘People’), Best British Band and Best Festival Headliner. See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees here.

The 1975 will join the previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee alongside AJ Tracey and more at the ceremony, which will be held at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton on February 12. Tickets are available here.