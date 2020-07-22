The 1975 have launched an online exhibition showcasing videos inspired by various tracks from ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

The Manchester group teamed up with director Ben Ditto to commission 14 artists, each tasked with creating a visual piece in response to a particular ‘Notes…’ cut.

Matty Healy and co. have been uploading the finished videos to their YouTube channel over the course of the past three months. Today (July 22) the band shared Lu Yang’s interpretation of ‘Playing On My Mind’, which completed the series.

The participating artists worked across disciplines such as 3D modelling, AI, generative animation, motion-capture animation, performance and robotics to create their respective films. Continuing with the themes of The 1975’s fourth album, the pieces explore technology, hope, love, anxiety and violence.

Fans can view the complete ‘Artists Respond To NOACF’ exhibition here via the band’s official website, or in the form of this YouTube playlist. Check out the post below to see the full list of contributors.

An official description of the project reads: “Today, our lives are more screen-based, virtual and dematerialized than ever before. We hear so many dystopian forecasts about our technological future, but technology can also have a positive effect and we should learn to embrace its benefits and potential.

“This online exhibition highlights some of those possibilities: how technology can create beauty and meaning, new forms of expression and new ways of experiencing culture.”

Meanwhile, The 1975 recently announced their rescheduled European tour dates for 2021. The shows have been postponed twice due to the coronavirus crisis, and will now take place throughout February and March next year.

The band have also shared a new 2021 date for their huge London headline show in Finsbury Park, where they were set to be joined by Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee earlier this month.