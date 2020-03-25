The 1975’s next single is just “days away”, says the band’s manager

The 1975 are set to release another new single at some point in the coming days.
The band premiered two new ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ tracks – ‘Guys’ and ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ – during last month’s UK arena tour. Frontman Matty Healy later stated that the latter would be the group’s next studio offering.
Taking to Twitter earlier today (March 25), the band’s manager Jamie Oborne told fans that another track would now be arriving first, writing: “It’s days away (single digits) x”.
Responding to one follower who asked why ‘If You’re Too Shy…’ was no longer next up, Oborne explained: “Because we wanted it to come after the next one.”
The news came as part of a series of updates from the Dirty Hit boss, who confirmed that the full ‘Notes…’ tracklist would also be arriving next week. Elsewhere, Oborne described the project as The 1975’s “best album” to date.
You can see some of those tweets below.
It’s days away (single digits) x https://t.co/FYEZMzQRny
— Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) March 25, 2020
Because we wanted it to come after the next one. X https://t.co/nzaiL1Cao7
— Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) March 25, 2020
Genuinely it’s their best album. It’s perfect for right now. I can’t go with just one track. It’s just so deep. X https://t.co/ud9VxZ8X8i
— Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) March 25, 2020
Yes we do and we will be releasing it with track list next week. X https://t.co/u9IKPv8B74
— Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) March 25, 2020
‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ has already proved to be a hit with fans, while NME described the cut as “a horn-driven uptempo bop”.
Earlier this month, Healy was forced to debunk rumours of a Drive Like I Do comeback after a new website was launched bearing the band’s logo. The singer subsequently confirmed that this was a “fake website” before it was taken offline.
‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ was initially set to be released on February 21, but in January Healy revealed that their fourth album would be pushed back to April 24. During ’75’s recent tour, the singer confirmed that the album had once again been delayed.