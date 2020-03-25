The 1975’s next single is just “days away”, says the band’s manager

Taking to Twitter earlier today (March 25), the band’s manager Jamie Oborne told fans that another track would now be arriving first, writing: “It’s days away (single digits) x”.

Advertisement

Responding to one follower who asked why ‘If You’re Too Shy…’ was no longer next up, Oborne explained: “Because we wanted it to come after the next one.”

The news came as part of a series of updates from the Dirty Hit boss, who confirmed that the full ‘Notes…’ tracklist would also be arriving next week. Elsewhere, Oborne described the project as The 1975’s “best album” to date.

You can see some of those tweets below.