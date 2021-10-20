The Aerial Maps announce first album in ten years, ‘Intimate Hinderland’

Sydney-based spoken-word adult alternative band The Aerial Maps have announced their third studio album ‘Intimate Hinderland’, to be released this Friday (October 22).

The album, announced today (October 20), comes ten years after the project’s last album, 2011’s ‘The Sunset Park’. The album will serve as a tribute to Simon Holmes – a founding member of The Aerial Maps who passed away in 2017 – as well as Joanie Gibson, the mother of lead vocalist Adam and drummer Simon Gibson, who passed earlier this year.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band have shared a new single, entitled ‘We All Need to Know There’s Someone Out There in the Night’. Watch the music video below:

In a press statement, Adam explained his intent behind the making of the album, which features six new original songs and a cover of The Go-Betweens’ ‘Surfing Magazines’.

“I wanted this one to have a sense of timelessness, in a way,” he said.

“Not mired in nostalgia, but having a tinge of memory amid a sense of wanting also to push forward – whilst also incorporating those ghosts of the past within everything.”

In the years since the last Aerial Maps project, Adam founded The Ark Ark Birds and released two albums with them: 2015’s ‘Australia Restless’ and 2017’s ‘Cities of Spinifex’. Adam also released a two-disc retrospective collection, ‘There’s A Name For This Feeling’, in 2020.

The band will launch the album with a show at Sydney’s HiWay Bikini (FKA the Hideaway Bar), taking place on Saturday November 20.