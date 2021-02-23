The Amity Affliction add new shows to national tour

The Amity Affliction have added new shows to their forthcoming tour after their Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows each sold out in under a week.

Set for July, the tour will now feature an additional performance in all three of the aforementioned cities. In a social media post, the band said that they had “a lot of people asking” for extra shows to be added.

Thanks to everyone who jumped on tickets to the shows! We’ve added second shows in SYDNEY, BRISBANE and MELBOURNE as we had a lot of people asking for it. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 12:00pm local time.

See you in July with @waaxband , @voidofvision & #NerveDamage pic.twitter.com/kNlYfWovlx — The Amity Affliction (@amityaffliction) February 22, 2021

Tickets for the new shows are on sale from 12pm local time tomorrow (February 24). Like the previously announced gigs, the new dates will feature support from WAAX, Void of Vision and Nerve Damage. Find more information below.

The tour celebrates the Amity Affliction’s latest album, ‘Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them’, which hit shelves and streaming services in February 2020. It featured the singles ‘All My Friends Are Dead’, ‘Soak Me In Bleach’, ‘Catatonia’ and ‘Forever’.

Late last month, ’Soak Me In Bleach’ featured in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020 countdown, polling at #64. It was the band’s highest entry in the countdown since 2015.

The Amity Affliction’s ‘Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them’ tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 1 — Sydney, Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

Friday 2 — Sydney, Roundhouse (New Show)

Saturday 3 — Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 4 — Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel (New Show)

Wednesday 7 — Melbourne, The Forum (New Show)

Thursday 8 — Melbourne, The Forum (SOLD OUT)

Friday 9 — Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 10 — Perth, Metro City