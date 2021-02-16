The Amity Affliction announce Australian album launch tour

The Amity Affliction have announced they’ll tour Australia this July in support of their latest album, last year’s ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’.

The five-date run will kick off with a show at the Roundhouse in Sydney on July 1 before continuing on to Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide and Perth. Supports for the shows will come from WAAX, Void of Vision and Nerve Damage.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at midday local time this Thursday February 18 – head here for more details.

‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’, the metalcore outfit’s seventh studio album, arrived back in February of 2020 after being previewed with singles like ‘Soak Me in Bleach’. The album was recorded with Matt Squire, who the band also worked with for 2018’s ‘Misery’.

“We went back to our heavier side for the majority of the album,” commented the band’s Ahren Stringer upon announcing the album last year.

“We were trying to master the craft and write what we want to hear. Even though we’re older, the maturity comes out a bit more with each record.”

The Amity Affliction’s 2021 Australian tour dates are: