The Amity Affliction pay tribute to the late Sean Kennedy on new single ‘Like Love’

The Amity Affliction have shared a poignant new single titled ‘Like Love’, which the band have dedicated in the memory of late musician and “dear friend” Sean Kennedy.

Kennedy rose to fame in Australia’s metal scene for his tenure as bassist in UNFD bands I Killed The Prom Queen and Deez Nuts. He passed away back in February at age 35, however no cause of death was made public at the time.

‘Like Love’ touches on themes of mental illness and drug abuse, with lead vocalist Joel Birch screaming in the track’s bridge: “They don’t know the pain we’re in / The hurt just beneath the skin.” In its chorus, singer/bassist Ahren Stringer sings: “Drop it on the tongue like love / Even though you know it won’t be enough.”

Advertisement

The track arrives today (September 15) alongside a film clip directed by Birch, wherein he and Stringer perform their vocals in the midst of a storm. The video is interspersed with shots of an unnamed male protagonist spiralling into depression and subsequently taking his own life, with his partner discovering his body.

Take a look at the clip (which comes with a trigger warning for implied drug use and suicidal themes) below:

‘Like Love’ comes as The Amity Affliction’s first new material since last February, when the Gympie four-piece dropped their seventh album ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’.

Following a lengthy series of reschedules owing to COVID-19 restrictions, The Amity Affliction are set to embark on a tour in support of the album in February 2022, hitting stages in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney alongside WAAX, Void Of Vision and Nerve Damage.

The band will also appear at next year’s UNIFY Gathering in regional Victoria, co-headlining the festival with Violent Soho.

Advertisement

Back in June, The Amity Affliction joined forces with Peking Duk and Jesswar for an appearance on ABC’s The Set, where the supergroup performed a cover of the AC/DC classic ‘TNT’. The following month, Birch auctioned off a series of the band’s gold and silver records to raise funds for a move.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or Support Act on 1800 959 500.