The Amity Affliction preview eighth album with lead single ‘Show Me Your God’

The Amity Affliction have shared the first preview of their upcoming eighth album, a blistering metalcore track titled ‘Show Me Your God’.

In a joint statement shared with the release, the band explained: “The song is the first in a series of explorations and internal meditations on how our past shapes us and interacts with our various mental struggles in the present, drawing from both personal experience and also the trauma of close friends who have passed away or who have dealt with close loved ones passing away.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Show Me Your God’, directed by Tyson Lloyd, below:

The Amity Affliction’s next album is yet to be formally unveiled, but is expected to arrive sometime in 2023. Noted in the band’s statement is that they self-produced the effort, marking the first time they’d ever embarked on a such a feat. Their last album was ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’, which arrived in February of 2020 via Pure Noise/Warner.

Last December, too, the band released a three-track EP titled ‘Somewhere Beyond The Blue’, comprising the singles ‘Like Love’ (which came in at Number 70 on the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021), ‘Give Up The Ghost’ and ‘Death Is All Around’.

The live debut of ‘Show Me Your God’ will come in just a few days, with The Amity Affliction booked to perform at all three dates of this year’s Good Things festival. There, they’ll be joined by the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX and TISM.