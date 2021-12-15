The Amity Affliction reflect on the turbulence of the last two years on ‘Death Is All Around’

The Amity Affliction have shared a striking new single titled ‘Death Is All Around’, looking back on the past two years of pandemic-incited disarray.

It leans heavily on the metalcore outfit’s theatrical influences, twining ferocious drum fills, gritty riffs and screamed vocals with glittery keys and soaring melodies.

Ahren Stringer’s clean vocals stand out in the track’s bridge, as the bassist/co-frontman sings pensively: “Wanna know what love is to me? / Barely holding on and gritting my teeth / Knowing what I hold is more precious than gold.”

Have a listen to ‘Death Is All Around below:

In a statement shared with the new track, The Amity Affliction noted that ‘Death Is All Around’ was inspired by Australia’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns, and the shaky state of the touring landscape as we head into 2022

“We’re deep into a pandemic that won’t go away” they said. “With lockdowns still happening here in Australia and no touring in sight, it’s a hopeless situation and one that inspired the lyrics in this song.”

‘Death Is All Around’ is The Amity Affliction’s third new song for 2021, following ‘Like Love’ in September and ‘Give Up The Ghost’ last month. All three tracks have now been compiled into an EP titled ‘Somewhere Beyond The Blue’, with a seven-inch vinyl pinned for release in July 2022. Pre-orders for that are available now.

According to the press release issued today (December 15), the EP’s title was extrapolated from a message that the late Sean Kennedy – the former bassist of I Killed The Prom Queen and Deez Nuts – sent to Stringer shortly before his passing in February. ‘Like Love’ was also dedicated in Kennedy’s memory.

The band released their most recent full-length effort, ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’, in February 2020 via Pure Noise. Following a lengthy series of reschedules owing to COVID-19 restrictions, The Amity Affliction are set to embark on a tour in support of the album in February 2022, hitting stages in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney alongside WAAX, Void Of Vision and Nerve Damage.

The band will also appear at next year’s UNIFY Gathering in regional Victoria, co-headlining with Violent Soho. The four-day camping festival will also feature sets from the likes of Ocean Grove, Teenage Joans, Short Stack, WAAX and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers,

Back in June, The Amity Affliction joined forces with Peking Duk and Jesswar for an appearance on ABC’s The Set, where the supergroup performed a cover of the AC/DC classic ‘TNT’. The following month, Birch auctioned off a series of the band’s gold and silver records to raise funds for a move.