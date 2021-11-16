The Amity Affliction throw back to their roots on belting new single ‘Give Up The Ghost’

The Amity Affliction have shared a roaring new single titled ‘Give Up The Ghost’, throwing back to the style they embodied on records like ‘Youngbloods’ and ‘Chasing Ghosts’.

Propelled forward by blistering drum fills and a mathy, energised riff, the track stands out instantaneously with the barbed ferocity of frontman Joel Birch. “Bury me endlessly,” he chants with his signature gravelly, authoritative bellow, paving the way for bassist/singer Ahren Stringer to elevate the song with his shimmery, melodic chorus.

Have a listen to ‘Give Up The Ghost’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Birch explained that ‘Give Up The Ghost’ was written in a single day – a first for The Amity Affliction – coming together at the end of their first recording session without a producer. He affirmed that although “it turns out everything is faster” on the new track, Amity have retained “the same level of attention to detail we’ve always had on our records”.

On its inception, Birch continued: “The lyrics were already written, and Ahren had a chorus melody on another demo that worked for this song so it all came together quickly which was cool. Banging out a song on a whim in a day isn’t something we’ve done before, so it felt pretty good.”

‘Give Up The Ghost’ comes as The Amity Affliction’s second new track for 2021, following the standalone single ‘Like Love’ back in September. That song was dedicated to the late Deez Nuts bassist Sean Kennedy, who passed away back in February at age 35.

The band released their most recent full-length effort, ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’, in February 2020 via Pure Noise. Following a lengthy series of reschedules owing to COVID-19 restrictions, The Amity Affliction are set to embark on a tour in support of the album in February 2022, hitting stages in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney alongside WAAX, Void Of Vision and Nerve Damage.

The band will also appear at next year’s UNIFY Gathering in regional Victoria, co-headlining with Violent Soho. The four-day camping festival will also feature sets from the likes of Ocean Grove, Teenage Joans, Short Stack, WAAX and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, the latter of whom also released a new single today.

Advertisement

Back in June, The Amity Affliction joined forces with Peking Duk and Jesswar for an appearance on ABC’s The Set, where the supergroup performed a cover of the AC/DC classic ‘TNT’. The following month, Birch auctioned off a series of the band’s gold and silver records to raise funds for a move.