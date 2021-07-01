The Amity Affliction’s Joel Birch auctions off gold and silver records because he “need[s] the money”

The Amity Affliction lead vocalist Joel Birch is auctioning off the band’s gold and silver ARIA records, because he “need[s] the money”.

Birch posted photos of the gold and silver records, awarded to the band for their 2012 album ‘Chasing Ghosts’ and 2014’s ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’ respectively, to his Facebook page, writing that he would select the “highest bidder”.

Scores of fans commented asking Birch to keep the “priceless” items, with one even offering $5,000 for him to keep them.

Advertisement

Birch dismissed the suggestion of a crowdfunding campaign instead, referencing a previous instance in which he initiated a Kickstarter campaign to purchase a camera.

“People could only chip in $20 and they would receive a photo and it was eaten up by the music media acting as though I was asking for a free camera, so I’m gonna pass on that idea,” he said.

“I need the money unfortunately, and they’re just collecting dust.”

NME has reached to representatives for The Amity Affliction to request further context on the need for Birch’s sale, and whether fans have convinced him to keep the memorabilia instead.

The Amity Affliction were recently forced to postpone their planned July shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide to February 2022 due to reinstituted COVID restrictions.

Advertisement

“We’re sure you’re sick of it, we certainly are, and to have to put shows on hold actually hurts emotionally at this point. We have done this now for coming up on two decades, and so to have lost our outlet in this period has been devastating,” the band wrote on Facebook.

“The continuing apathy shown to the arts industry as a whole completely takes away our means to give you what you deserve.”

The Amity Affliction released their last studio album ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’ in February of last year. They recently appeared on ABC’s The Set, joining forces with Peking Duk, and Jesswar for a cover of AC/DC’s ‘TNT’.