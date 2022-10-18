The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December

Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December.

It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.

The two Brewsters are the only founding members of The Angels left in the band; the group formed in 1974 alongside frontman Doc Neeson (who left in 2000, rejoined in 2008 and left again in 2011) and drummer Charlie King (who left in 1976). The current lineup is rounded out by Dave Gleeson on vocals, Nick Norton on drums and Sam Brewster on bass.

In addition to chats with the Brewsters, Kickin’ Down The Door will feature interviews with former drummers Graham ‘Buzz’ Bidstrup (who succeeded King and performed with The Angels until 1981) and Brent Eccles (who filled the gap left by Bidstrup until 2001), and many other figures integral to The Angels’ longstanding success.

The film was directed by Madeleine Parry – best known for helming Hannah Gadsby’s two Netflix specials, Nanette and Douglas – and produced by Peter Hanlon (Holsted), Martin Fabinyi (Chopper, Wolf Creek) and Rick Davies (The Caravan). Distribution comes via Universal, with the film itself helmed by Maslow Entertainment.

See a poster for Kickin’ Down The Door below:

So reads the film’s synopsis: “The Angels came hurtling out of Adelaide with the searing guitars of the Brewster brothers and Doc Neeson, a frontman who was beyond intense. Their songs are etched in the DNA of this city: ‘Take A Long Line’, ‘Am I Ever Goin’ To See Your Face Again’.

“They were on the path to international success… until they just missed out. Yet they revolutionised Aussie music with gritty guitar rock and ferociously theatrical live shows.”