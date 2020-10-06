Listen to The Antlers’ first new music in six years, ‘Wheels Roll Home’

The Antlers have shared their first new music in six years — listen to ‘Wheels Roll Home’ below.

The song ends the long wait for new material from the band, whose last release came in 2014 with their fifth album ‘Familiars’.

“‘Wheels Roll Home’ is a simple song about the hopeful promise of reunion after a long time gone,” lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman explained. “It’s that feeling of finding home in someone, eager and impatient to build a life together. It’s the experience of waiting out tumultuous times, longing for stability someday.”

‘Wheels Roll Home’ was written by Silberman and drummer Michael Lerner, and was produced by Silberman. It was mixed by Nicholas Principe at People Teeth in Kingston, NY.

Speaking to NME back in March 2019, Silberman confirmed that he and Lerner were working on writing and recording a new Antlers album.

“It’s been really nice to be working with [Lerner] again, and just be thinking about what an Antlers record means in 2019, 2020, 2021,” he said. “It was one thing, and it becomes another – the more we imagine how it changes, while holding onto its identity at the same time, the more room there is for growth.”

Last year The Antlers celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2009 breakthrough album ‘Hospice’ with a vinyl-only reissue and a sold-out acoustic tour where they played the record in full.