Australian indie band The Apartments, fronted by Peter Milton Walsh, have announced their first record in five years, ‘In And Out Of The Light’.

To celebrate the announcement, the group have released the record’s lead single, ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’, and an accompanying lyric video.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ below:

In a statement, Milton said the track was inspired by someone who told him an Apartments track helped them through a rough time.

“For some people an event—death, divorce, the unexpected ending of something—has completely upturned their world. Life has thrown everything at them, and nothing is what it used to be. Yet they kept going. How?,” he said in a statement.

“In these sorts of situations, people lean on one another. Find something in someone else they don’t have themselves. At some point, everyone will need somebody to show them some blue sky.”

The final mix of ‘In And Out Of The Light’ was completed as the lockdown began, and the end result is set for release September 18. According to a statement, the album follows “a set of characters who, in the aftermath of loss or simply the changes that turn up in everyone’s lives, have gone looking for some other way to live—and found it”. It will be a follow-up to their 2015 album, ‘No Song, No Spell, No Madrigal’.

The Apartments’ debut studio album, ‘The Evening Visits…And Stays For Years’, was included in NME’s 1985 Albums of the Year list.

The tracklist for ‘In And Out Of The Light’ is:

1. ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’

2. ‘Write Your Way Out of Town’

3. ‘Where You Used to Be’

4. ‘What’s Beauty to Do’

5. ‘Butterfly Kiss’

6. ‘We Talked Through Till Dawn’

7. ‘I Don’t Give a Fuck About You Anymore’

8. ‘The Fading Light’