The Apartments share new single ‘What’s Beauty To Do?’

The Apartments have shared ‘What’s Beauty To Do?’, the second single from their forthcoming new album ‘In And Out Of The Light’.

The new track arrives with a moody monochrome music video directed by Darren Cross, which sees Apartments frontman Peter Milton Walsh walk around Sydney – watch it below.

Advertisement

In a typically elegaic press statement, Walsh said the song explores the use of beauty in a chaotic and tumultuous world.

“While I was immersed in the secluded, lamp-lit world of the studio and the music, the world outside was all chaos and confusion. In more turmoil than at any point in my lifetime. Troubles that could have been fixed were not being fixed. Changes for the better that had been made long ago were being reversed. I had been asking myself what good beauty could do in the face of all this?” he said.

“No matter how broken the world, songs, paintings, films, and stories can bring beauty to it that will outlast the times in which they have been created. Songs have an afterlife. And when the lights of hope go out one by one, that beauty is still there for you. What’s beauty to you? It’s a light in the dark.”

‘What’s Beauty To Do’ follows the release of ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ in July. The new Apartments album is their first in five years, since ‘No Song, No Spell, No Madrigal’, which in turn was their first in 18 years.

NME named ‘In And Out Of The Light’ one of its 10 Australian album picks for September 2020, writing that “Walsh’s greatest strength has always been telling intimate, affecting stories that feel tender without bordering on mawkish, and ‘In And Out Of The Light’ is no different”.

Advertisement

It’s set for release September 18.