April Maze skewer ScoMo and mourn bushfire losses to tune of ‘Waltzing Matilda’

London/Melbourne folk duo April Maze are racking up thousands of views with their rendition of iconic Aussie song ‘Waltzing Matilda’, with lyrics they’ve penned about the toll of Australia’s bushfires and PM Scott Morrison. Watch it below.

On Monday (January 20), the husband-and-wife pair – originally from Melbourne but now split between the UK and the south coast of New South Wales – posted the song on Facebook with the title ‘Australia is Burning’. The video has since garnered 33,000 views on and nearly a thousand shares at the time of writing.

“It’s been a scary and sad start to the year here on the South Coast, NSW,” the duo wrote in the video caption. “We’ve been trying to process everything going on around us in the midst of so much pain and fear… We’ve been fortunate so far not to have lost our home, but we have friends that haven’t been so lucky.

“We’ve written some lyrics about the Australian 2019/2020 bushfires and put them to the tune of ‘Waltzing Matilda’… in an effort to process the events. Big love to all (apart from the PM) xo.”

April Maze hold nothing back in their dark, biting take on the song: “Once a jolly PM was sitting in his private jet / Flying away as his whole country burned / And he sat, and he sipped like he really didn’t give a shit / Australia is burning for power and greed.”

“Australia is burning, Australia is burning / Our wildlife, our houses, our communities / And we’ve got no air to breathe, yet you sell our water to companies / Australia is burning for power and greed,” they sing on the chorus.

Watch the video below.

Last month, Sunshine Coast punk band The Chats also aired their opinions on Morrison in an acoustic tune posted to social media titled ‘I Hope Scott’s House Burns Down’. Tex Perkins, former frontman of The Cruel Sea, also gave Morrison the middle finger before performing the song ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ on a New Year’s Eve broadcast.

