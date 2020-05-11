Greens pitch $2.3billion stimulus package to aid arts sector

The Greens have proposed a $2.3billion economic stimulus package aimed at aiding hundreds of thousands of arts workers nationwide and ensuring support is accessible for future creatives, in response to the devastating effects of COVID-19.

The package consists of three sections: ‘Australia Live’, allocating $1billion into the nation’s festival, music and live performance sector; ‘Creating Australia’s Future’, which would see a series of artist residencies in every school and library across the country; and ‘Billion Stories Fund’, a financial support scheme for the local screen industry with an emphasis on Australian stories and children’s content.

Greens spokesperson for the arts, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, highlighted the significant decline Australia’s arts and entertainment industry has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The arts and entertainment industry will be absolutely vital to our economic recovery. Not only are other industries like tourism, hospitality and accommodation all going to benefit from its revival, but the sector is primed for stimulus,” she said in a statement.

“The industry can go in early and hard and put money into the pockets of workers who are in great need of an income and are going to spend what they earn. Without action, we stand to lose a generation of artists.”

The Greens have claimed arts events in both metropolitan and regional locations are “job rich and the economic kickback is instant” in communities. The Australia Live fund also covers construction work as part of infrastructure upgrades, including “community concert, exhibition and studio spaces”.

The proposal requires a funding commitment of $2.3billion, which makes up less than 1 per cent of the Government’s $320billion response to COVID-19.

“There can be no denying our arts and entertainment industry has been there for us during times of crisis and even during COVID-19 when many artists don’t even have an income, they’ve still stepped up to keep creating and connecting with community,” Hanson-Young continued.

“If we are going to restore our social fabric, we need to bring people back together through live performance, when it’s safe to do so, and that is going to take funding support.”

Last month, the Federal Government pledged $27million to a package for the arts sector, including $10million for crisis relief charity Support Act. Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the funds would be split between three “particularly vulnerable areas of specific need”.

Along with Support Act – which provides financial assistance and mental health support to artists, crew and arts workers who are struggling – Regional Arts Australia was given $10million and the government’s Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support program received $7million.

This package was announced after the government voted down a motion by the Labor opposition to create a financial stimulus for arts and entertainment works in April.

Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke asked the government to “recognise that the Australian arts and entertainment sector needs a specific, tailored, fiscal response package to ensure its ongoing viability, given the structure of the JobKeeper payment has been designed in a way that leaves many workers in the sector ineligible“.

Previously, the Australian Music Industry Network and Australian Festivals Association had requested $750million as aid, based on figures from the I Lost My Gig website. APRA AMCOS, Live Performance Australia and more than 100 other organisations came together to ask for $2billion in stimulus.