The Australian Women In Music Awards confirms 2021 return

The Australian Women In Music Awards will be returning to Brisbane for a two-day event this year.

Event organisers initially shared “save the date” posts on social media earlier last month, before confirming today (March 5) the October program would be going ahead.

“Ahead of @internationalwomensday_global AWMA has confirmed it will present a full two-day program to be held in #Brisbane on October 5-6,” reads the announcement.

Advertisement

“#AWMA2021 will include a series of forums, a keynote address, and networking opportunities as well as the coveted Awards ceremony, concert and cocktail function.”

As per The Industry Observer, AWMA Founding Executive Director Vicki Gordon said that this year’s event is important to stamp out bullying, sexual harassment and inequality in music.

“AWMA has consistently been ahead of the pack, insisting that equality, equity and respect is the only way forward to create enduring change,” she said. “AWMA models diversity and community, the fight for equal opportunity and a safe and sustainable industry.”

“Every new ‘disturbing’ revelation about the culture of the Australian Music Industry confirms the importance of AWMA and the work we are doing to empower, elevate, celebrate and give voice to women.”

The 2021 AWMAs will take place on October 5 and 6. Speakers, guests and specific program details are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

It will be the first AWMA event since 2019, after last year’s instalment was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Winners of the 2019 ceremony included Christine Anu, Mo’Ju and Alice Skye.