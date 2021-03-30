The Avalanches add extra Sydney show to headline tour

The Avalanches have added an extra Sydney show to their upcoming east coast tour, after the first two gigs sold out in less than a week.

The group will now play at the city’s Enmore Theatre on May 29 as well as on May 26 and 27. Tickets to the new show are on sale now.

The Avalanches have confirmed that the show will be the final Sydney performance of their tour.

Sydney! Due to overwhelming demand we’ve put a third show on sale. Get your tickets here : https://t.co/HGC0Tf4ZMl Come party with us ✨ pic.twitter.com/A1GBXMum9V — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

The Avalanches will take the stage at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl next month for their first headline show since 2018. The duo are also set to visit Brisbane as part of the tour as well, playing Riverstage on April 30.

Additionally, they will make appearances at Wine Machine festival in Perth this May and at New Zealand’s Snow Machine festival in September.

The Avalanches dropped their most recent album, ‘We Will Always Love You’ in December last year. NME named the record one of its 25 best Australian albums of 2020 and gave it a four-star review.

“The diversity of guest musicians, expertly woven music and compositional strength of the tracks on offer here add up to a journey well worth taking,” the review read.

Advertisement

“‘We Will Always Love You’ completes The Avalanches’ 20-year triptych on a hopeful note.”