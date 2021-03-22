The Avalanches announce east coast shows in support of ‘We Will Always Love You’

The Avalanches have announced two east coast shows in support of their 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’.

The sample-fuelled duo will take on Brisbane’s Riverstage on April 30 and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on May 27. Both shows will see The Avalanches performing live, with a “cosmic” focus on their feature-heavy latest album.

According to a statement from the band, the shows will follow in a similar vein to The Avalanches’ forthcoming Sidney Myer Music Bowl stint in Melbourne and will explore “the vibrational relationship between light, sound and spirit”.

Advertisement

Tickets for the licensed all-ages shows go on pre-sale tomorrow (March 24) at 10am AEDT with general access opening up the following day (March 25) also at 10am AEDT.

Earlier this month, The Avalanches were named as winners of the 2020 Australian Music Prize for ‘We Will Always Love You’.

Upon release, NME awarded the album four stars with writer Andy Price praising the “compositional strength” of a release that purposely jars so many textures and ideas, along with the “diversity of guest musicians” and “expertly woven music.”

The album, which was led by singles ‘Running Red Lights’ and the title track, featured a star-studded list of guests, including MGMT, Johnny Marr, Blood Orange, Denzel Curry, Karen O, Sampa The Great and many more.

The Avalanches Live dates are:

APRIL

Friday 30 – Brisbane, Riverstage



Advertisement

MAY

Thursday 27 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

