The Avalanches announce UK headline tour dates

The Avalanches have announced a new set of headline tour dates in the UK – you’ll be able to buy tickets here when they go on sale later this week.

The Australian band will tour this summer in support of their 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’, and are already confirmed for a slot on The Park Stage at Glastonbury in June.

The Avalanches will also play at a host of European festivals this summer, and they have now announced details of four headline UK shows in June.

Advertisement

Gigs in Glasgow, Manchester, London and Brighton will take place ahead of their Glastonbury appearance on June 25.

UK AND EUROPE! We are coming to spend the summer with you ☀️Tickets on sale:UK 31 MAR 1Oam GMTEU 1 APR 10am CETtheavalanches.com Posted by The Avalanches on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tickets for The Avalanches’ UK tour dates go on sale on Thursday (March 31), and you’ll be able to buy them from here. You can see details of those gigs below.

June

20 – QMU, Glasgow

21 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

22 – Electric Brixton, London

23 – Chalk, Brighton

Last year The Avalanches reissued their 2000 debut album ‘Since I Left You’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Advertisement

Robbie Chater – who, along with Tony Di Blasi, remains part of the original Avalanches line-up – said of the album: “I remember very clearly a few things – we decided to not have any of our voices on it, which made it last because it’s a kind of transmission; nothing date-stamps it to that time.

“Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are. It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”