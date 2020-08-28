The Avalanches and chef Ben Shewry announce ‘A Party for Melbourne’ livestream

The Avalanches will join forces with Attica chef Ben Shewry for ‘A Party for Melbourne’, a virtual concert set to take place next month in partnership with Melbourne Food & Wine Festival. The event is free but registration is essential.

Scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm on September 12, the livestream is aimed at lifting spirits as Victoria remains in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a remote performance from the Avalanches, the digital event will also feature a set by Melbourne DJ Soju Gang.

In the week leading up to the event, Shewry will be sharing tips on what food to serve, with recipes released in advance so you can get your party menu sorted. Those will be shared via Shewry’s Instagram page along with the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival site.

“The idea for A Party for Melbourne grew out of our friendship with Ben and Kylie [Staddon, Attica’s operations manager],” commented The Avalanches’ Tony Di Blasi and Robbie Chater in a statement.

“We began to think about what we can do for this city that has nurtured us. How do we say thank you to Melburnians for their sacrifices during lockdown, and also offer a light at the end of the tunnel? We have watched people struggle desperately with mental health, lose businesses and so much more. This is a love letter and a thank you to this city that has supported us for so long.”

In July, the Avalanches shared two new singles – ‘Wherever You Go’ featured co-production from Jamie XX and guest vocals from Neneh Cherry and CLYPSO, while the Sanana Maitreya-featuring ‘Reflecting Light’ sampled Vashti Bunyan.

Earlier this month, the band joined forces with the International Space Orchestra for a collaborative remote performance of ‘Wherever You Go’.