The Avalanches, Ball Park Music to play Wine Machine Perth in May

The Avalanches, Ball Park Music and more will perform at the Perth incarnation of Wine Machine on May 1.

Taking place at Oakover Grounds in the Swan Valley, the aforementioned artists will be joined by Hayden James, Hot Dub Time Machine, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Kinder and Jimi The Kween.

The festival’s 2021 Perth event had originally been scheduled to take place in late March. However, in a statement posted to social media, organisers said the date had been pushed back “to give us some time to make it work under the new [COVID-19] regulations”.

The festival’s final batch of tickets are on sale now.

PERTH – Thrilled to finally drop our huge 2021 vintage feat The Avalanches, Hayden James, Ball Park Music, Hot Dub Time… Posted by Wine Machine on Monday, February 22, 2021

Perth’s 2020 edition of Wine Machine had originally been locked in for April last year, however, the coronavirus pandemic prompted a change of plans. The sold-out event went ahead in October and featured performances from The Jungle Giants, Bag Raiders, Alice Ivy and more.

Today’s announcement follows on from the festival’s lineup drop for its Melbourne event earlier this month. Taking place on March 20-21, the Melbourne edition of Wine Machine will feature The Jungle Giants, Alice Ivy and Northeast Party House, among others.

Wine Machine is also set to stop into Canberra next month with Peking Duk and Lime Cordiale headlining.

The organisers of the event have announced plans to head across the ditch for Snow Machine NZ during September, boasting a lineup featuring The Avalanches, Boy & Bear and The Presets, among others.