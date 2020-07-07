The Avalanches have finished recording their new album

The Avalanches have announced that they’ve finished recording their third album.

The Australian duo revealed the news to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the release of their second album, ‘Wildflower’.

“The Wildflower album was released worldwide 4 years ago today,” they wrote on Instagram, adding: “Coincidentally, we delivered our 3rd album for mastering late last night.”

Though no details have been confirmed for The Avalanches’ new album, the group have released two new songs this year which will presumably feature on the record.

First, they shared ‘We Will Always Love You’ featuring Blood Orange, while they lined up another collaboration, releasing ‘Running Red Lights’ alongside Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu.

‘Wildflower’, released in 2016, arrived a huge 16 years after the band’s seminal debut album, ‘Since I Left You’.

“It’s 16 years since the Avalanches’ era-defining ‘Since I Left You’. How can a follow-up that took so long sound so meh?” NME wrote in a two-star review of the album, adding: “To The Avalanches’ many devotees, the alternately wacky and wallpaper nature of these 60 minutes probably won’t matter, and neither will the group’s failure to evolve.

“Yet for those of us not seduced by absence, fond hearts or nostalgia, ‘Wildflower’ is a faded snapshot of a cosier, very distant-seeming past.”

Back in May, the duo shared their epic two-hour 2016 BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix on SoundCloud for the first time. “Of all our DJ sets over the years, the 2016 BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix is close to our hearts,” the band wrote.