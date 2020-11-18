The Avalanches’ new album ‘We Will Always Love You’ features Johnny Marr, Karen O, MGMT, Perry Farrell and many more

The Avalanches have shared the star-studded tracklist for their forthcoming new album ‘We Will Always Love You’.

Set for release on December 11 via Astralwerks, the record is the follow-up to the Australian duo’s 2016 comeback album ‘Wildflower’.

The Avalanches have already shared a number of songs from ‘We Will Always Love You’ this year, including the Rivers Cuomo-featuring ‘Running Red Lights’, their Jamie xx and Neneh Cherry collaboration ‘Wherever You Go’ and the title track, which features Blood Orange.

The pair have today (November 18) released the full tracklist for the record, promising new collaborations with the likes of MGMT, Johnny Marr, Perry Farrell, Karen O, Mick Jones, Tricky, Kurt Vile and many more.

You can see the tracklist for The Avalanches’ ‘We Will Always Love You’ below.

1. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)

2. Song For Barbara Payton

3. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

4. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

5. Solitary Ceremonies

6. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

7. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)

8. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)

9. Carrier Waves

10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)

11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)

12. Star Song.IMG

13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)

14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)

15. Music Makes Me High

16. Pink Champagne

17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)

18. Overcome

19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)

20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)

21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)

22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)

23. Born To Lose

24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)

25. Weightless

Speaking to NME back in September about ‘We Will Always Love You’, The Avalanches said that they felt “freed up” going into their third album after finally following up their 2000 debut ‘Since I Left You’ with ‘Wildflower’ in 2016.

“We definitely felt freed up after finishing ‘Wildflower’,” Robbie Chater said. “It’s been so joyous to have followed up ‘Since I Left You’ and then be free to make whatever we feel like.

“This record doesn’t sound exactly like what we’ve done before, and that’s probably the result of following up a sample-heavy epic album with another one and then just knowing we wouldn’t do another one like that. They’re brutal to make.”