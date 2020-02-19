The Avalanches tease new collaboration with Blood Orange

News Music News

Australian electronic group The Avalanches have teased an upcoming collaboration with British singer Blood Orange, aka Dev Hynes.

Late on Tuesday night (February 18), the group uploaded a new Facebook cover photo that reveals Hynes as a collaborator on a new release, potentially titled ‘We Will Always Love You’.

Posted by The Avalanches on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The band also updated their profile picture, which depicts hands held together to form the letter W beneath a crescent moon against a starry backdrop. Check it out below.

Posted by The Avalanches on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The updates to The Avalanches’ social media comes hot on the heels of cryptic billboards and images of cosmic new artwork around Australia last week (February 11). Those featured a message that reads, “After we die, what then? We will always love you”, with a link to the URL wwaly.earth beneath the phrase.

The page, which The Avalanches’ official website also redirects to, features a video with an audio clip of morse code that spells out the group’s name. A release date for the potential new material has yet to be confirmed.

Back in 2016, The Avalanches made their return to music with their sophomore album, ‘Wildflower’. The record arrived 16 years after they made their debut in 2000 with the critically acclaimed ‘Since I Left You’.

The Aussie group is also set to perform at All Points East 2020. The London festival, which will be held over two weekends in May at Victoria Park, will be headlined by fellow Australian act Tame Impala. The lineup also includes latest additions The Kooks and The Wombats.

