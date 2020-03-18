The Avalanches tease new song with Rivers Cuomo

The Avalanches will premiere a new single ‘Running Red Lights’, featuring Rivers Cuomo, on Australian radio station triple j this Thursday (March 19).

The Australian plunderphonics duo teased the new release on Instagram last Friday (March 13) with a clip of someone dancing to ambient music.

Advertisement

It will be the second single to be released from The Avalanches’ forthcoming and as-of-yet untitled third album, following ‘We Will Always Love You’ featuring Blood Orange. That song interpolated samples of The Roches’ ‘Hammond Song’ and Smoky Robinson.

Details on the new record are scarce. In November last year, the band said they were in the midst of the final recording session for the album with the Australian Boys Choir. Consequence of Sound pointed out last September they had tagged JPEGMAFIA, Dhani Harrison, Cornelius, Naeem Juwan (fka Spank Rock), Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux in an Instagram post about the forthcoming album. A source close to The Midnight Juggernauts told NME Australia members of that band worked on the record.

‘Red Running Lights’ premieres on triple j on Thursday March 19 at 7:30am AEDT. It is unclear when the track will get a wider release.

The Avalanches were set to play a one-off climate change benefit “rave” No Coal Zone with Jamie xx and The Midnight Juggernauts in Sydney last week. Like many upcoming gigs, it was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. They are still slated to play a DJ set at Fuji Rock festival in Japan in July, and are on the Glastonbury lineup.