The Avalanches to join Tim Burgess for ‘Since I Left You’ listening party

The iconic album marks its 20th anniversary this year

Karen Gwee
The Avalanches' Robbie Chater and The Charlatans' Tim Burgess. Credits: Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images, Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty Images

The Avalanches will join The CharlatansTim Burgess for a Twitter listening party to mark the 20th anniversary of their influential debut album ‘Since I Left You’.

The Avalanches said they will spend the listening party, scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at 10pm BST (or Sunday, April 26 at 7am AEST), “sharing memories track by track” using the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

The Australian plunderphonics duo are the latest act to join Burgess for a listening party, following the likes of The Maccabees, Liam Gallagher, Oasis’ Bonehead and Blur’s Dave Rowntree.

Both Burgess and The Avalanches have new albums on the way. Burgess’ new solo album ‘I Love The New Sky’ – which features the single ‘The Mall’ – is due out May 22.

Though no details have been confirmed for The Avalanches’ new album, which will be the follow-up to their 2016 record ‘Wallflower’, the group have released two new songs this year: ‘We Will Always Love You’ featuring Blood Orange and ‘Running Red Lights’ with Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu.

In a statement accompanying ‘We Will Always Love You’, The Avalanches said, “Our new record is about such journeys, from darkness to light. About life after (all kinds of) death. About the transcendent nature of music itself.”

