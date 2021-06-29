The Bamboos announce first east-coast Australian tour in three years

Melbourne funk outfit The Bamboos will tour Australia for the first time since 2018 across late August and early September.

The tour, announced today (June 30), comes in support of their album ‘Hard Up’. The band released their tenth studio album back in May, flanked by singles such as ‘While You Sleep’ and a cover of Black Box’s ‘Ride On Time’.

Watch the band’s video for ‘Ride On Time’ below:

The tour will begin at the Croxton Bandroom in the band’s native Melbourne. This will be followed by headlining shows at The Triffid in Brisbane and the Factory Theatre in Sydney, before concluding at the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide. Melbourne-based jazz singer Rita Satch will serve as support act for all four shows.

The Bamboos made their return to live performing in March 2021, performing two nights at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall alongside the city’s Symphony Orchestra. This was followed a month later by a show at the Corner Hotel in Richmond, which was also broadcast as part of a livestream.

Beyond the shows in support of ‘Hard Up’, The Bamboos are scheduled to appear at the October edition of Bluesfest. The band will also perform a one-off show at Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel next month.

The Bamboos’ ‘Hard Up’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

28 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

SEPTEMBER

2 – Brisbane, The Triffid

3 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

11 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory