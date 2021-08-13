The Bamboos share new single ‘Piece Of Me’ from ‘Hard Up’ deluxe edition

Melbourne funk outfit The Bamboos have shared the first single from a forthcoming deluxe edition of their 2021 album ‘Hard Up’ – a fiery ode to independence titled ‘Piece Of Me’.

Belting over a soundscape of roaring horns, thumping bass guitar and upbeat, yet understated drums, vocalist Kylie Auldist quips: “My music set you free / I ain’t your property / I owe you nothing at all.”

Have a listen to ‘Piece Of Me’ below:

Alongside the new cut, The Bamboos also released an instrumental track called ‘Reef Shark’, harkening back to their jazzy deep-funk roots as a mainstay of the Melbourne club circuit.

A release date for the expanded version of ‘Hard Up’ is yet to be confirmed, although a press release notes that more new material will be released in stages throughout the remaining months of 2021. The Bamboos’ landmark tenth album, ‘Hard Up’ was initially released back in May via Pacific Theatre / BMG.

The band have also announced new dates for their forthcoming headline tour, originally slated to kick off later this month. They’re now set to take the stage in the first few weeks of 2022, hitting Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. Tickets for all four shows are on sale now from the band’s website.

The Bamboos are also booked to appear at the 2021 edition of Bluesfest this October, performing alongside headliners Midnight Oil (who confirmed they’ll be launching their forthcoming 13th album at the event), Paul Kelly, Tash Sultana and Jimmy Barnes.