The Bats share new single ‘Gone To Ground’

The Bats have shared ‘Gone To Ground’, the final single from their forthcoming tenth studio album ‘Foothills’.

The mournful new song features striking use of ‘the EBow effect’ on an electric guitar – an electronic device used to pluck that imitates the sound of a violin bow.

‘Gone To Ground’ arrives with a music video from the Sports Team directorial duo, known recently for their work with The Beths. This new clip is a mysterious collage of vegetables and household objects spinning, wood-chopping, and a guitar on fire – watch it below.

Sports Team’s Annabel Kean said in a press statement this was the longest the pair had ever worked on a music video.

“We started about a year ago when we heard an early mix of the song, but the discovery of perpetual motion by way of spinning veges really opened a can of worms. Then it took us three attempts to pluck up the courage to light a guitar on fire,” she said.

Bats frontman Robert Scott gave an enigmatic statement on the meaning of ‘Gone To Ground’, with reference to this tumultuous year.

“Hide and seek, do we want to be found…. maybe not. Many people have gone to ground in these tricky times,” he said.

“A slight sense of unease pervades the song with the spooky strains of an E bow filtering through the trees. You could walk the marshes and go far. It’s funny how you can draw connections between fictitious tales and present day life.”

The new track follows the release of ‘Another Door’ and ‘Warwick’, ahead of ‘Foothills’ release on November 13 via Flying Nun Records.