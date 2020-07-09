The Beatles’ 1964 Melbourne show to be broadcast next week

Footage from a ’60s Beatles concert in Australia will be remastered and broadcast on television next week.

As The Music Network reports, The Beatles played a sold-out show at Melbourne’s Festival Hall back in 1964, performing tracks including ‘She Loves You’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, ‘Twist and Shout’, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ and ‘Long Tall Sally’. While John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison were all there, the band relied on the services of stand-in drummer Jimmie Nicol during the concert. All up, the group played 13 shows across Australia.

Nine will be airing the full concert, titled One Night Only – The Beatles in Oz, on Monday (July 13) at 9:30pm AEST. It will also be available to stream on 9Now. The concert will be remastered and will include never-before-seen footage.

“Now, 56 years later, the remastering of this incredible show will take rusted-on Beatle fans down memory lane and give the younger generation a rare glimpse at the phenomenon of Beatlemania in action,” a statement from the broadcaster read.

In recent weeks, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have recently spoken out against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

“All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time,” McCartney said in June. “I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”

“I send my peace love and continuous support to everyone marching and speaking up for justice and a better world,” Starr added not too long after.