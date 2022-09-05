The Beatles and Adele lead winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

The Beatles and Adele led the winners at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend.

Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back picked up five awards as did Adele’s CBS concert special Adele: One Night at Only at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year’s Superbowl Halftime Show featuring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and surprise performers 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak also picked up three prizes including Variety Special (live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls meanwhile, took home two awards, with the Amazon Prime Video reality series winning trophies for Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program (Nneka Onuorah) and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program.

Elsewhere, Netflix‘s Stranger Things picked up the prize for Outstanding Music Supervision for the season four episode Chapter Four: Dear Billy, which includes Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

The classic 1985 hit has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity with the song breaking three Guinness World Records, reaching Number One in several countries, and was, at one point, the most-streamed song on the planet.

It has also reportedly generated an estimated $2.3million (£1.9million) in streaming revenues.

See the full Creative Arts Emmys winners below:

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back – Peter Jackson (Disney+)



Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Nneka Onuorah (Prime Video)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele One Night Only – Paul Dugdale (CBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Stranger Things (Netflix)