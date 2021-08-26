The Beatles announce new special edition re-release of ‘Let It Be’

A new special edition of The Beatles’ final studio album ‘Let It Be’ has been announced.

Originally released in May 1970, the classic record includes such songs as ‘Get Back’, ‘The Long and Winding Road’ and ‘For You Blue’.

‘Let It Be’ is now set to be celebrated on October 15 with a special edition re-release that will span a number of formats.

The original album has been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS and Dolby Atmos.

The physical and digital “super deluxe” ‘Let It Be’ collections feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track ‘Let It Be’ EP and the never-before-released 14-track ‘Get Back’ stereo LP mix, which was compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.

A new hardcover book, titled The Beatles: Get Back, will also be included with the “super deluxe” editions of ‘Let It Be’, with a foreword written by Paul McCartney.

“I had always thought the original film Let It Be was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us,” McCartney writes in the foreword.

“It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered ‘Let It Be’ album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.”

‘Let It Be’ will be available as a “super deluxe” 5xCD and Blu-ray set, a “super deluxe” 4xLP + 12” EP vinyl set, deluxe 2xCD, standard CD, limited edition picture disc and standard 1xLP vinyl, as well as on digital and streaming services.

You can pre-order this special edition of ‘Let It Be’ here.

A trio of tracks from the ‘Let It Be’ re-release have been released today (August 26) to mark the announcement, including ‘Let It Be’ (2021 Stereo Mix), ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (first rooftop performance) and ‘For You Blue’ (‘Get Back’ LP Mix).

Peter Jackson’s forthcoming documentary series The Beatles: Get Back will premiere on Disney+ from November 25-27.

The Beatles: Get Back will tell “the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.”

Two setlists from the early days of The Beatles are set to go up for auction in October.