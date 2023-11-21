The Beatles launch official Christmas jumper

The Beatles have launched an official Christmas jumper ahead of the festive season.

The sweater pays homage to the band’s iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover, with the Fab Four wearing red Santa hats as they stride across the iconic crossing.

As described in a press release, the top is also “set in a winter wonderland surrounded by a snowscape scene and traditional Fair Isle Christmas motifs with The Beatles logo above” and the “subtle and stylish grey knit is finished with red sleeves and hems for a festive touch”.

Social enterprise and Christmas Jumper pioneers notjust clothing and Earth Merch have teamed up with Apple Corps Ltd. to launch the new ethically made jumper to celebrate the release of The Beatles’ Number One hit ‘Now And Then’. Priced at £44.99, the jumper is available now here.

According to a press release, “not only do these jumpers support local business, they are also vegan friendly and produced to be worn year-after-year, kept as a timepiece to commemorate this epochal occasion”.

Mike Harding, founder of notjust clothing, said: “The Beatles have left an indelible mark on the music industry and culture of not just this country, but also the world. It’s an honour for us to pay homage to their legacy through our knitwear. This partnership is a celebration

of their music, our craftsmanship, and the spirit of Christmas.”

It comes after notjust clothing also recently launched replications of the snowman scarf that David Bowie once wore during his famous introduction to the 1982 adaptation of The Snowman.

The legendary scarf – which is priced at £19.99 – was inspired by the one seen on the late icon which he wore in his own attic during the filmed introduction to cartoon when it was first broadcast.

For years fans of the beloved Christmas animation have searched for the garment, with Bowie’s own son, Duncan Jones, rediscovering the original scarf last year.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently prevented The Beatles from clinching the top spot in the UK albums chart with their reissued Greatest Hits albums.