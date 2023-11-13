The Beatles’ music added to YouTube Shorts

A selection of The Beatles‘ catalogue has been added to YouTube Shorts for the first time.

In total, seventy-five songs from the legendary band’s recently reissued greatest hits compilations ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ are now available on the platform, with the aim of introducing “a new generation of fans to the incredible history of one of the most important bands in modern music, opening up a whole new way for fans to creatively engage with their catalog”.

Also available on YouTube shorts is the recent single ‘Now And Then‘, the last track to feature all four Beatles members. The song stems from a demo tape recorded by the late John Lennon. The Beatles used AI to complete the song, and waited nearly “a quarter of a century” to have the technology to finish ‘Now And Then’.

The single, which was released November 2, has topped the UK Charts 60 years after their first Number One. It is the band’s 18th Number One single, with the last being 1969’s ‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’.

This feat means that the band now boast the longest period between an artist’s first and last Number One single – with their first being ‘From Me to You’ in May 1963 (60 years and six months ago). Previously, Elvis Presley held the record with 47 years and six months between his 1957 hit ‘All Shook Up’ and a reissue of ‘It’s Now or Never’ that was released in 2005.

At the weekend, Ringo Starr shared his reaction on social media to the band hitting Number One. “What’s happening it’s all happening number one in England UK incredible a few more facts will come on the screen” he wrote, attaching a video to his tweet. “Peace and love everybody. It’s a beautiful day.”

The video claims that ‘Now And Then’ is the fastest-selling single of 2023 and fastest-selling vinyl single of the century. It also claims the song had the biggest one week physical sales in almost a decade, and it has the most streams in a week of any Beatles song ever.