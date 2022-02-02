The Beatles’ rooftop performance to receive Australian cinematic release

The Beatles‘ final live performance will be shown in cinemas across Australia this month, including at Melbourne’s IMAX.

The band’s 1969 performance from the rooftop of Apple Corps’ headquarters in central London was recently featured in the three-part Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. It will be shown in its entirety as part of an hour-long cinematic feature, making its debut at the Melbourne IMAX on February 10.

The feature arrives after the rooftop concert’s audio was added to streaming services for the first time, as well as showing at IMAX cinemas in the US and UK.

Advertisement

In a press statement, Get Back director Peter Jackson expressed his excitement at the concert film being presented at the IMAX – a year on from his Lord Of The Rings trilogy being shown at the same theatre.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert is going to be experienced… on that huge screen,” he said. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

The performance will also air in select cinemas across Australia from February 10, with the exception of Victoria – which will show the performance following the IMAX showings’ conclusion, starting February 17.

The Beatles: Get Back was released to the Disney+ streaming service on November 25, 2021. In a five-star review, NME described the three-part, eight-hour docuseries as “utterly unmissable”.

“After decades of old, tired stories getting respun, retold and republished, Jackson’s work offers a fresh look at pop’s greatest group,” the review read.