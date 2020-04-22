The Beatles to host sing-a-long version of ‘Yellow Submarine’ film online this weekend

The Beatles are set to release the sing-a-long version of their animated Yellow Submarine film online for one day only this weekend.

The version of the 1968 film was released in cinemas in 2018 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, but the new premiere will mark the first time it has been available online.

Fans can head to The Beatles’ official YouTube channel at 9am PDT/12pm EDT/5pm BST on Saturday (April 25) to sing along with the film, which includes Beatles hits ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’, ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’, ‘All You Need Is Love’ and more.

All aboard for the Yellow Submarine YouTube Sing-A-Long Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, at 9am PDT (12pm EDT/5pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music. #YellowSubLive Find out more and set a reminder, here: https://t.co/k38oB0AERx pic.twitter.com/iLeWEZclgi — The Beatles (@thebeatles) April 22, 2020

The event is the latest in a host of new livestreams and virtual gigs across the internet while the world self-isolates due to coronavirus.

Last weekend, Lady Gaga hosted fundraiser One World: Together At Home, which featured performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and Gaga herself. It has raised nearly $128 million (£102m) for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Kiera Knightley, meanwhile, took part in a livestream event for World Health Day, and shared an unusual cover of Beatles classic ‘Yesterday’ – she played the track with her teeth.

This week, Paul McCartney shared his views on why he thinks The Beatles were better than The Rolling Stones.

“They are rooted in the blues,” he said of Mick Jagger and co. “When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences.

“There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”