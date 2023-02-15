The Beautiful Monument kick off new era with vicious new single ‘Hellbound’

The Beautiful Monument have returned with their first new music in four years, an incendiary electronicore belter titled ‘Hellbound’.

Produced by former Dream On, Dreamer guitarist Callan Orr, the new song amplifies the band’s established blend of gothic electro and metalcore stylings. It opens with an eerie, pattering synth melody and searing riff before the verses flip the soundscape over to a moody palette of 808 beats and atmospheric synths.

In a press release, frontwoman Lizi Blanco noted that ‘Hellbound’ explores the lyrical concept of “perseverance through self doubt”. She explained: “A personal case for me was writing music after being harshly criticised about my writing style and strongly believing that nothing I brought to the table ever did the instruments justice. That doubt started spreading to some people close to me too.

“But it’s so much more than just music, it was everything in life: my job, relationships, business ventures, e.v.e.r.y.thing. I hadn’t felt this defeated in such a long time – it’s like a disease. No matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise, you just keep pushing forward, even when others around you also doubt your ability.”

Blanco went on to reveal that in a bid to regain control of her headspace, she “did a tarot spread asking my cards for guidance about what I need to write about and get off of my chest”. The process saw her use the Macabre Tarot set from Samantha West, with the three cards she pulled featured prominently in the accompanying music video for ‘Hellbound’ – directed by longtime collaborator Chris Zagas – and “described in the chorus of the song”.

Expounding on the concept for the ‘Hellbound’ video, Blanco said: “The video is of a person who believes that they are of a higher stature may have an opinion that differs from yours; but it does not give them the authority to tear you down – malicious words spread like a plague. What goes around comes around.”

As for The Beautiful Monument’s newly refined sonic palette, the singer noted that its five members have “all changed so much” since the release of their second album, 2019’s ‘I’m The Reaper’, “especially with a pandemic happening just as we were starting to get some momentum happening again”.

She said of what to expect from their future efforts: “It’s a new style and a perfect blend of us as individuals and as a collective. The Beautiful Monument has grown so much over the years and it’s just going to keep getting weirder and weirder.”

The band are due to release a string of singles over the coming months, with a longform release expected to arrive later in 2023. Fans will be able to hear them live on the band’s upcoming tour with Escape The Fate and D.R.U.G.S, which will see them hit stages in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne next month – see here for all the details on that run.