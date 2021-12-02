The Bennies’ Anty Horgan shares new apology for performance at anti-vax rally

Frontman of ska-punk band The Bennies, Anty Horgan, has posted a third statement addressing his recent appearance at a rally protesting vaccine mandates.

Last Saturday (November 27), Horgan – performing his solo project, Anty! – was seen opening for One Nation senator Pauline Hanson at the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination rally on the Gold Coast.

As initially reported by BLUNT, additional footage from the rally show the presence of at least one Trump flag, signs mentioning apartheid and segregation, and shirts referencing a QAnon conspiracy known as ‘The Great Awakening’.

Horgan made his first public statement after the event on Monday (November 29), explaining that he supposedly went to the rally “to see what people had to say about it”. He also endeavoured to distance himself from Hanson and One Nation.

“I was trying to keep an open mind,” he said at the time I didn’t think me attending aligned myself with being a racist or a nazi… I’m so far from those thoughts.. I hope anyone that has ever spoken to me understands this.”

A second post was made to The Bennies’ social media pages on Tuesday (November 30), with Horgan reflecting on his appearance after engaging in “some discourse” and acknowledging that “in performing at the rally Pauline Hanson spoke at I have aligned myself with racism”.

That post also saw him go to bat for his bandmates in the ‘Party Machine’ outfit, as he continued: “Please don’t take the stupidity of my decision to perform at this event out on the other members of The Bennies, they had no idea and it was solely my action.”

Now, in a third update posted yesterday morning (December 1), Horgan has expounded on his efforts to reconcile with those offended by his performance.

“Given a chance I would do things differently,” he stated. “I have learned that I have a responsibility to my community to look into what I’m doing and stand up for what is right and I’m saddened at myself for needing something like this to happen to be able to do so.”

The singer and multi-instrumentalist also noted that he’d quit his job at Miami café The Henchman, saying he did so because he “[has] a responsibility to take a stand on abuse”. He thanked local writer, researcher and social worker Nadine Chemali for her efforts to educate him.

Take a look at Horgan’s full statement below: