The Beths announce 2021 Australian tour

As the prospect of open travel between Australia and New Zealand slowly becomes a reality, The Beths have today been able to announce their 2021 Australian tour.

The Kiwi quartet are set to play three dates across the east coast of Australia in June 2021, off the back of the release of their second album, ‘Jump Rope Gazers’.

Due to New Zealand’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the band have recently been able to tour their home country freely. They have a forthcoming show happening at Auckland’s Town Hall at the beginning of next month.

They will also be airing the performance a week later as part of a delayed livestream, offering fans a chance to speak with the band personally.

In an interview with NME recently, lead vocalist and songwriter Elizabeth Stokes spoke of how the experience of touring correlates with songwriting when it came to ‘Jump Rope Gazers’.

“I find it really difficult to write on tour, and yet that’s where I experience a lot of the emotions that go into the songs,” she said.

“It’s like one can’t exist without the other. We were coming and going a lot at the time, so anytime I had a block of time at home was when I’d try and flesh out as many of the ideas as I could. We knew the end of 2019 was our chance to make this record – I didn’t want to be caught off-guard. When the time came, I wanted to be ready.”

Tickets for the forthcoming Australian tour go on sale from 10am local time on Monday November 2.

The Beths 2021 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

3 – The Zoo, Brisbane

4 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

5 – The Factory, Sydney