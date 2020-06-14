The Beths announce live-streamed performance this week

New Zealand indie-rock group The Beths will be live-streaming another performance later this week.

Taking place on Tuesday June 16 at 9am AEST on their YouTube channel, the livestream will feature the four-piece performing in the same space for the first time in a while. Previous livestreams from the band required them to perform remotely due to restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to playing some tracks, the band said they’ll be “announcing something new” during the livestream.

“We are really lucky and grateful that the four of us will be able to get together for this one and play as a full band,” the group said in an Instagram post.

“We’ll be announcing something new, playing some songs and having some yarns.”

Audience members are encouraged to donate to the Marsha P. Johnston Institute, a charity that advocates for Black trans people, or to bail funds.

The Beths’ forthcoming second album, ‘Jump Rope Gazers’ will be released July 10 through Carpark. The announcement came with the release of the first single, ‘Dying To Believe’.

Last month, The Beths became the most recent winners of the newly-rebranded Levi’s Music Relief Fund after the criteria were amended to include New Zealand artists. The band was awarded a $4,500 cash prize alongside fellow winners Tkay Maidza, Miiesha, Haiku Hands and Jaguar Jonze.