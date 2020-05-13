The Beths release new single ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’

The Beths have released a new song, entitled ‘I’m Not Getting Excited.’

The band premiered the single during their Instagram and YouTube livestream last night (May 12). It is the second single and opening track from their forthcoming studio album, ‘Jump Rope Gazers.’

An accompanying music video has also been released, which was directed and animated by the team of Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean. Devlin also directed the video for the band’s previous single, ‘Dying To Believe.’

Watch it below:

In a press statement, vocalist/guitarist Liz Stokes explained ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’ was about dealing with impostor syndrome.

“People always ask ‘are you excited?’,” she said.

“[I]t’s a fair question, because exciting things do happen to us sometimes. Support slots, overseas tours, music releases. Stuff we’ve dreamed about for years. So the correct answer is always ‘yes.’ But the truth is that deep down there’s a tiny Liz saying, ‘don’t get excited.'”

The band’s livestream was their second in as many months. It was recorded in the home of Stokes and guitarist/vocalist Jonathan Pierce. Their bandmates – bassist Ben Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck – also checked in via correspondence.

In addition to performing an acoustic version of ‘I’m Not Getting Excited,’ Stokes and Pierce also performed other Beths songs such as ‘You Wouldn’t Like Me’ and ‘Less Than Thou.’ The band also performed a cover of the 1997 hit single ‘Sway,’ originally by fellow New Zealand artist Bic Runga.

‘Jump Rope Gazers’ is set for release in July via Carpark Records.