The Beths reschedule Australian tour to November

New Zealand rockers The Beths have pushed back their Australian tour to November, just a couple of days before the run was set to kick off.

The quartet were due to play shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this week. Those dates have been rescheduled due to Victoria’s recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases, subsequent restrictions and uncertainty around border crossings.

The band will now play Sydney on November 4, Brisbane on November 5 and Melbourne on November 6. All venues remain the same, with Hachiku continuing on as support act.

Tickets to original shows will remain valid, with refunds available at point of purchase if you cannot attend the new dates.

The news comes as Victoria reported nine new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases today (June 1), five days into a lockdown period that commenced late last week.

Multiple Victorian-based tours have needed to be cancelled or postponed as a result, most significantly a portion of Melbourne’s RISING Festival, which was scheduled to host performances by the likes of Julia Jacklin, The Goon Sax, Marlon Williams and more.

Yesterday, Thelma Plum announced rescheduled dates for her long-delayed ‘Homecoming Queen’ tour as a result of the latest outbreak.

The Beths’ rescheduled dates will launch the band’s second album ‘Jump Rope Gazers’, which arrived back in July of last year. In an interview with NME around ‘Jump Rope Gazers’, the band’s Elizabeth Stokes discussed how touring correlated with her songwriting process when it came to the album.

“I find it really difficult to write on tour, and yet that’s where I experience a lot of the emotions that go into the songs,” she said.

“It’s like one can’t exist without the other. We were coming and going a lot at the time, so anytime I had a block of time at home was when I’d try and flesh out as many of the ideas as I could. We knew the end of 2019 was our chance to make this record – I didn’t want to be caught off-guard. When the time came, I wanted to be ready.”