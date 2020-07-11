GAMING  

The Beths share music video for ‘Jump Rope Gazers’

The visual was shot at the Mangawhai heads in New Zealand

By Eddy Lim
The Beths Dying to Believe new album Jump Rope Gazers
Elizabeth Stokes of The Beths. Credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage via Getty Images

The Beths have shared the title track and an accompanying music video from their new album, ‘Jump Rope Gazers’, which arrived yesterday.

The visual was directed by Sports Team (Annabel Kean and Callum Devlin), and shot at the Mangawhai heads in Northland, New Zealand. Watch it below:

Per a press release, Kean said the music video was a “five-minute sci-fi alien adventure romance”.

“‘Jump Rope Gazers‘ is a total heart-breaker, huge feelings track, and it was clear from the first listen that Sports Team had to go bigger than ever to match the calibre,” she said.

The Beths vocalist Elizabeth Stokes agreed, adding that ‘Jump Rope Gazers’ was the slowest song they had ever written.

“I’ve always dabbled in extreme sincerity, but always self consciously,” she said.

“I think there’s nothing scarier than just using the words ‘I love you’ in a song. In a love song. I didn’t manage it on our first album, but I guess I was ready for this one. The bass drum Tristan used for this one was a huge old modified marching bass drum. It’s the slowest tempo we have played, which gives us space to do things we wouldn’t normally be able to.”

In an interview with NME, Stokes revealed that while she found it difficult to write new music on tour, the emotions underpinning their songs were mostly experienced during the nomadic period.

“It’s like one can’t exist without the other. We were coming and going a lot at the time, so anytime I had a block of time at home was when I’d try and flesh out as many of the ideas as I could,” she said.

“We knew the end of 2019 was our chance to make this record – I didn’t want to be caught off-guard. When the time came, I wanted to be ready.”

