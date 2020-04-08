The Beths share new song, ‘Dying To Believe’

New Zealand indie rockers The Beths have shared a new single, ‘Dying To Believe’, ahead of the release of their second album, ‘Jump Rope Gazers’.

‘Dying To Believe’ is the band’s first new music for 2020 and a follow-up to their 2018 album ‘Future Me Hates Me’. Stream it here:

Earlier today (April 8), The Beths hosted a 40-minute livestream concert on YouTube where they shared some information on the new release and performed a handful of tracks, beginning with a rendition of the theme from popular game Animal Crossing.

During their livestream, the band performed an acoustic version of ‘Dying To Believe’ and announced that they will be releasing ‘Jump Rope Gazers’ on July 10 via Carpark Records (which also put out ‘Future Me Hates Me’). They also gave a shoutout to MusicHelps, a New Zealand mental charity that specifically supports musicians, similar to Australia’s Support Act.

A music video for ‘Dying To Believe’, directed by Callum Devlin, is scheduled to premiere on YouTube today at 11pm AEST. The track will be premiered on triple j tonight.

According to Apple Music, ‘Dying To Believe’ is the second track from ‘Jump Rope Gazers’, which is ten songs long.

The Beths will be supporting Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy for their Hella Mega Tour which will visit venues throughout Australia and New Zealand in November. They’ve also been locked in for the UK’s Latitude Festival in July, which is still going ahead at time of writing.

Late last month, The Beths announced they were postponing their North American tour, which had been set to kick off this month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tracklist for The Beths’ ‘Jump Rope Gazers’ is:

‘I’m Not Getting Excited’ ‘Dying To Believe’ ‘Jump Rope Gazers’ ‘Acrid’ ‘Do You Want Me Now’ ‘Out Of Sight’ ‘Don’t Go Away’ ‘Mars, the God of War’ ‘You Are a Beam of Light’ ‘Just Shy of Sure’