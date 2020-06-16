The Beths share video for new single ‘Out of Sight’

New Zealand indie rockers The Beths have shared a video for their new single ‘Out of Sight’. It’s taken from the group’s forthcoming second album, ‘Jump Rope Gazers’, which is set for release on July 10 via Carpark.

Watch below:

Advertisement

The band shared the video for ‘Out of Sight’ with fans during a livestream performance earlier today (June 16). In contrast to their other recent livestreams, this event saw the four-piece regroup to perform together in person for the first time following eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions in New Zealand. You can check out that performance over on the band’s YouTube channel here. As part of the livestream, the band encouraged viewers to donate to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute or to community bail funds.

‘Out of Sight’ is the third song The Beths have unveiled from ‘Jump Rope Gazers’ thus far. It follows earlier singles ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’ and ‘Dying to Believe’.

In a statement upon the album’s announcement, frontperson Liz Stokes said the album’s lyrical content was influenced by the band’s hectic overseas touring schedule throughout 2019.

“It was a rough year in general, and I found myself saying the words, ‘wish you were here, wish I was there,’ over and over again,” she explained.

“When you’re home, you miss everybody, and when you’re away, you miss everybody. We were just missing people all the time.”