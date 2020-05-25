The Beths, Tkay Maidza and more win $4,500 Levi’s Music Relief Fund prize

Five Australian and New Zealand artists have been announced as the first recipients of the newly rebranded Levi’s Music Prize.

Now known as the Levi’s Music Relief Fund in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the winners of the $4,500 cash prize are The Beths, Tkay Maidza, Miiesha, Haiku Hands and Jaguar Jonze. The Beths are the first New Zealand band to win the prize after Levi’s broadened the award criteria.

In addition to the cash prize, the recipients will also receive a customised workshop from creative agency Bolster and an online course with The Indigo Agency to support self-development and personal growth.

In a statement, Levi’s ANZ head of marketing Trent Bos explained the reasoning behind changing the name and value of the prize.

“Levi’s and BIGSOUND understand how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the music industry and its artists, so together we created the idea to support more Australian and New Zealand musicians to get through this challenging period by going beyond just funding, and investing in their professional and emotional needs,” Bos said.

The Levi’s Music Prize has been running for four years now, with G Flip the most recent artist to receive the $30,000 prize in its entirety back in February. Other recipients of the award including Amyl & The Sniffers, G Flip, Stella Donnelly, Gordon Koang and Alex Lahey.

Applications for the final round of the Levi’s Music Relief Fund close in July.