The Big Moon release new jigsaw puzzle to ease your lockdown boredom

The Big Moon have shared a new jigsaw puzzle based on the cover of their new album.

The four-piece released their second album, ‘Walking Like We Do’, back in January.

The 1000-piece puzzle, available now, will see all proceeds going to homeless charity Shelter.

“Ever get that feeling you want to spend a long time putting together small pieces of strong cardboard in a specific arrangement to eventually form a large photo of London based 4 piece The Big Moon whilst also feeling like you’re doing some good for the world?” the band wrote on Instagram.

“WELL have WE got the thing for you…”

Reviewing ‘Walking Like We Do’, which followed the band’s 2017 debut album ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’, NME wrote: “Zippy guitars and knotted harmonies meet electronic whirrs and propulsive, disco-lite beats as the London four-piece enter a new, exciting phase.

“They’ve certainly made interesting, bolder leaps than before with this second record. We’re ready to jump in again.”

In another attempt to ease lockdown boredom, The Big Moon singer/guitarist Juliette Jackson has also been offering fans guitar lessons over video call. “I can teach u any songs u like, but I know big moon songs better than anyone else on earth,” she wrote. “Beginners extremely welcome.”

The Big Moon were also named as Record Store Day UK ambassadors for 2020 earlier this year. The event has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus crisis, and will now take place on three separate dates across the second half of the year.