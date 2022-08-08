The Big Pink announce first album in 10 years, ‘The Love That’s Ours’, and share new song ‘Rage’

The Big Pink have shared details of their first album in a decade, ‘The Love That’s Ours’, alongside the release of new single ‘Rage’.

‘The Love That’s Ours’ follows 2012’s ‘Future This’, after which the London-formed group that previously featured Milo Cordell disbanded.

Now, singer/guitarist Robbie Furze has reconnected with old bandmate Akiko Matsuura

on drums and enlisted new bassist Charlie Barker for The Big Pink reincarnated. Third record ‘The Love That’s Ours’ arrives on September 30 via Project Melody Music.

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the album features a host of guest collaborators including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and more.

Furze said of the new album: “Somehow we got here! Our record is about to be released. Thank fuck for that! Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life. I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved.”

“This record symbolises so much, it’s my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here,” he added.

“It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness,” he continued. “The outcome is that I’m incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it. I think these may be the best songs that I’ve ever written, they’re certainly the most honest. I would love to thank everyone who was involved in this record because without them we would have never got to this point and maybe I would have not been here at all.”

‘The Love That’s Ours’ is preceded by new lead single ‘Rage’, which follows on from recent singles ‘No Angels‘ and ‘Love Spins On Its Axis‘.

Of ‘Rage’, Furze said: “This was the first song I wrote with the incredible Ryn Weaver. I met Ryn out one night in LA. We locked in on each other at some stupid party and I think we truly fell in love with each other. Not in a sexual way, but in a brother-sister way. We stayed up all night chatting about music and played one another our ideas. We just got each other, it was magical.

“Ryn is probably the most talented individual I have ever had the luck to have worked with. She effortlessly comes up with these beautiful melodies, they just spill out of her, and her lyric writing is out of this world. I would just sit there trying to keep up with this whirlwind of creativity. We would work long, long sessions, sometimes 12-18 hours, and she wouldn’t let us stop until the track was done. ‘Rage’ came from one of those sessions.

He continued: “We spoke at length about where we were in our lives and how confusing the world was, we were both struggling in love and life at the time and we thought let’s RAGE against these feelings, let’s take the power back. It’s really a “fuck you!” track. It’s one of my favourites on the record.”

‘The Love That’s Ours’ tracklisting:

01. ‘How Far We’ve Come’

02. ‘No Angels’

03. ‘Love Spins On Its Axis’

04. ‘Rage’

05. ‘Outside In’

06. ‘I’m Not Away To Stay Away’

07. ‘Safe And Sound’

08. ‘Murder’

09. ‘Back To My Arms’

10. ‘Even If I Wanted To’

11. ‘Lucky One’

Furze, who relocated to LA from London in the last 10 years where he DJd and connected with fellow creatives, spoke to NME recently about the band’s return.

In the interview the musician opened up about how Wolf Alice helped inspire him to regroup, and why “indie sleaze” is now making a comeback.

“We did some stuff with Wolf Alice when they came out to LA,” said Furze. “I’m mates with Joel the drummer, and he asked us to go on tour with them. I’d been doing a few little demos of new stuff, but we agreed to do a set of the old stuff. We did a US tour with them in 2018 and that’s when I realised that this was my calling and I had to get back on stage – this is really what I wanted to do.”

‘The Love That’s Ours’ is available to pre-order now.